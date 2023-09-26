JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Reveals Cute Denim Clothing Line

Hirohiko Araki has been crafting the story of the Joestars via JoJo's Bizarre Adventure since the 1980s. In this time, Araki has shown that he has a keen eye for fashion as both the anime heroes and villains alike sport outfits and aesthetics unlike any other anime series. Thanks to the franchise's fashion sense, it should come as no surprise that apparel focusing on the Joestars continues to emerge as a new denim line is set to hit retailers later this year.

The company known as "Naked & Famous Denim" will unleash new denim jeans beginning at the end of this month with fashion focusing on Jonathan of Phantom Blood fame, Joseph of Battle Tendency fame, and Jotaro Kujo of Stardust Crusaders fame arriving on September 29th. Following this release, the second batch of denim fashion will focus on Josuke of Diamond Is Unbreakable fame, Giorno of Golden Wind fame, and Jolyne of Stone Ocean fame on October 6th. Here's how the fashion providers describe the upcoming line.

JoJo's Denim Adventure

"At Naked & Famous Denim, our passions go beyond crafting unique, quality denim. We are also big fans of Japanese animation, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is among our most favorite. So when our community called upon us to do a JoJo's collaboration, we sprung into action. And today, we are thrilled to unveil a collection that fuses these universes: The Naked & Famous Denim x JoJo's Bizarre Adventure capsule collection. This exclusive line features selvedge denim jeans inspired by the main Joestar from Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, and Stone Ocean.

In creating this collection, our aim has been to honor the iconic characters from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in a way that pays homage to vintage denim production methods, Every stitch, every fold, every hint of color is an homage to the unique elements that define each Joestar. But, like a Stand hidden from the uninitiated, these tributes are designed to be discreet, adding to the mystique and individuality of each pair."

Via Naked & Famous