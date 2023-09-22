JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Is Rolling Out a New Makeup Line

Hirohiko Araki has been working on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure since the 1980s and has stated in the past that he would love nothing more than to work on the Joestars for the rest of his days. Aside from creating countless colorful characters to populate the anime franchise, the mangaka has also created some eye-popping fashion that many characters wear in the series. To this day, there are no anime characters that quite look like the Joestars and a company in Japan is partnering with the anime franchise to create a make-up line for the Stone Ocean.

The Stone Ocean is the sixth major storyline of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, focusing on the daughter of Stardust Crusader Jotaro Kujo. Jolyne, finding herself placed in prison for a crime she didn't commit, unfortunately, found herself in the family business of Stand battles as she attempted to clear her name while navigating her way through a deadly confinement. The latest season of the anime debuted on Netflix, and with its controversial ending, completely changed the landscape of the anime franchise from Araki. While David Production has yet to confirm when/if the anime will return, the next logical chapter will be Steel Ball Run.

JoJo's Bizarre Makeup

The makeup producers at Shu Uemura will be releasing this new Stone Ocean line later this fall, beginning in Japan on November 1st. Here's how the company describes the upcoming line, "With the unique worldview of "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" and Shu Uemura's makeup, let's embark on an adventure into a colorful world. Enjoy the twisted marble patterns, color-changing glitter, and the "bizarre" combination created by the highly reflective metal colors. Boldly, like Jolyne Cujoh, unleash the hidden beauty of your Stand power."

In JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga, new Joestars have taken the reins of the series in The JOJOLands. Jodio and Dragona aren't quite like the Joestars that came before them, mostly thanks to their desire to get as much cash as possible to make sure that their mother is financially secure. With the current series eight chapters in, there have already been some major surprises in the latest from Hirohiko Araki.

Who has the best fashion sense in the history of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.