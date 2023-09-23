JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Live-Action Movie is Now Available to Stream

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has only been growing in recent years, with the story of the Joestars taking over the anime medium via television series, manga stories, merchandise, and even live-action portrayals. In 2017, the anime franchise received its first live-action film that adapted the story of Diamond Is Unbreakable. While there hasn't been a live-action film focusing on the main story since the story focusing on Josuke Higashikata, a new movie hit theaters earlier this year in Japan spotlighting Kishibe Rohan and said film is now available to watch for all Joestar fans.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is, perhaps, the biggest spin-off story from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, focusing on the popular mangaka that first appeared in the sleepy town of Morioh. Rohan's live-action adventure first arrived as a television series that adapted the original manga side story, which also received an anime adaptation. Rohan At The Louvre was the first feature-length film for the wielder of Heaven's Door and is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Rohan Visits The Louvre

Rohan At The Louvre was first released as a manga in 2010 and while it has yet to be adapted into an anime, Joestar fans can now check out the supernatural story's live-action movie. You can check out the latest JoJo's Bizarre Adventure live-action movie on Amazon Prime Video here.

(Photo: NHK)

If you wanted to know more about Rohan At The Louvre before diving in on Amazon Prime Video, here's how the streaming service describes the live-action JoJo's Bizarre Adventure story, "Rohan Kishibe is a mangaka who can read people like a book. At work on a new creation, Rohan recalls a tale of the blackest painting ever made. Called the most evil of paintings, it used a paint that should not exist. Driven by the events linked to it, Rohan and his editor, Izumi, go to the Louvre in France for answers."

Rohan recently made waves this year for a very unexpected reason as the manga artist returned in the latest entry of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga, The JOJOLands. Facing off against the new Joestars Jodio and Dragona, Rohan found himself the victim of a diamond heist while sharing a warning to the newest stars of the series.

Will you be checking out Rohan At The Louvre this weekend? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.