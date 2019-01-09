‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 4 Debuts Kira’s English Voice

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable has hit a major shift in the English dub on Toonami, and now fans will see just what kind of menace the new character Kira will bring to the series.

Officially making his debut in the most recent episode of Toonami, Yoshikage Kira’s is just as intense in the English version as fans had hoped. You can check it out in the episode above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Viz Media first announced that D.C. Douglas, who’s most famous among voiceover fans for his work as the villain Albert Wesker in the Resident Evil franchise, would be voicing Kira shortly before his debut in the January 5th airing of Toonami, and Douglas completely knocks the first introduction out of the park.

After being teased in small cameos of throughout the first few episode series as fans occasionally saw someone messing around with a severed hand, Kira officially made his debut in Episode 17 of the series. It was a particularly tense shift in the series as Rohan and Koichi stumbled on a mysterious girl. Soon finding out that she was a ghost who haunted a particular alley in Morioh ever since her death, the two soon take on the task of finding her killer, who is still living a life hidden in the town.

The reveal of this killer, Kira, comes toward the end of the episode as a mysterious man begins talking to a “woman” as he drives. The big twist comes soon after as it’s revealed that the “woman” he’s talking to is actually a woman’s severed hand who he walks around with and treats as a living person. Kira’s introduction to the series provides the major crux for the rest of the series, and soon fans will see what kind of threat he presents to Josuke and the others.

Along with Diamond is Unbreakable airing on Toonami, you can also check out the currently airing fifth anime in the series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, which premiered last October and can be found streaming on Crunchyroll. It follows follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.