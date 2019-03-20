‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Reveals Dio Nendoroid

Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has seen many iterations, and even more characters over its long tenure but one has managed to become an icon all on his own. The central villain Dio Brando is integral to the series itself, and integral to the anime fandom as a whole thanks to all of the memes and in-jokes he’s inspired. Now fans can own Dio for themselves.

GoodSmile revealed a new addition to their line of cute Nendoroid figures, and it puts a chibi new take on Dio Brando with pre-orders going live as of March 19. You can check it out below.

Kahotan takes a look at Nendoroid DIO from “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders”! He’ll be available for preorder from the 19th of March (Tue)! Find out more in the blog below!https://t.co/YWPJdlvpCz#jjba #jojo #nendoroid #goodsmilecompany pic.twitter.com/ze3EilP5Pv — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) March 18, 2019

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure previously had Stardust Crusaders‘ Jotaro Kujo and Noriaki Kakoyoin get the Nendoroid treatment, so fans were waiting to see when Dio would pop up. The Nendoroid is currently scheduled for a release this September and will run interested fans 4,630 yen (about $42 USD). You can find more information at the link here.

The Dio Nendoroid comes with features described as such, “The figure is fully articulated so you can display him in a wide variety of poses. He comes with three face plates including his standard expression, his sneering expression and his crazed expression. For optional parts, he comes with the knives from his fight with Jotaro, a street sign and more! Use the various included special hand parts to recreate different scenes from the series. An effect part based on his stand, The World, is also included for recreating battle scenes!”

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

The most current iteration of the series premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside.