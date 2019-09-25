JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan Art Reveals The Parent Teacher Conference From Hell

The genealogy of the Joestar line from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been just as bizarre as its namesake, with the most recent protagonist having one of the strangest fathers that has appeared in the franchise to date. Dio Brando himself would be weird enough being a vampire and all, but the fact that when he conceived Giorno his head was sitting atop the body of Jonathan Joestar made the whole ordeal that much more bonkers. One fan has decided to put this strange relationship on display, showing both Dio and Jonathan looming over their son.

Reddit User BRTAII shared this amazing fan art that brings Giorno’s “two dads” together in the forms of Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando, clearly creating quite the horrific parent teacher conference for the blond haired mob leader of the Passione gang:

While Jonathan is the odd man out in this threesome with not having a Stand but instead focusing on the power of the Ripple, Dio and Giorno share the fact that they house both of the strongest Stands that have ever been introduced during the franchise’s history. Golden Wind and The World are both heavyweights when it comes to their overall abilities and power levels, decimating a number of other Stand users in their wake, though obviously Giorno is quite a bit more altruistic than his pops, Dio.

A big aspect of the fifth season of the franchise that starred Giorno that some folks felt was missing was never discovering the truth behind his father’s identity and never learned just who Dio Brando was, along with the trouble that he caused the world overall. Perhaps at some point in the future of JoJo, we’ll see this explored!

Who would win in a fight between Giorno’s Golden Wind and Dio’s The World? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.