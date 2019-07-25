JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan Inspires Others To Make Jotaro Clothes With This Custom Jacket

Jotaro Kujo wasn’t just the main protagonist of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders and one of the most powerful members of the Joestar clan, he was also the entryway for fans into the world of Stands. While the first two seasons of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure focused on vampires and “ripples”, it wasn’t until Kujo’s tales that Stands were properly introduced. With Star Platinum at his side, Jotaro became an icon and one fan decided to paint him on the back of a custom jacket!

Reddit User Crash_Site-Graphite shared this absolutely amazing custom jacket that display Jotaro in all his glory:

Kujo was the third protagonist to appear in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, originally showing up in a jail cell in order to protect those around him from his “mysterious abilities” which turned out to be his Stand, Star Platinum. While at first, Platinum seemed to have the ability of super fast reaction times and hard hitting punches, it was later revealed in the series that Jotaro’s Stand had the ability to stop time itself for several seconds.

Star Platinum’s newest ability came in handy when Jotaro came face to face with the villain of the series, Dio Brando. Dio, now latched on to the body of Jonathan Joestar, had a Stand of his own backing him up in the form of “The World”. In the final climactic battle, the vampire unleashed the full extent of his Stand against Kujo, which in turn unleashed the full power of Star Platinum. Though Jotaro lost a number of friends along the way, Stardust Crusaders ultimately saw the teenage Stand wielder triumphant and even had him returning in a prominent role in the next season, Diamond Is Unbreakable.

What do you think of this amazing jacket that brings Jotaro Kujo to life in all his animated glory? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Stands!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.