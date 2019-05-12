JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Reveals New Cast Additions

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind has been nearing the final battle with the boss of Passione as the Bucciarati Gang slowly pieces together the mysteries of his identity. But as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans know too well, and the others’ deadly journey across Europe will put them against even more assassins out for blood. But the latest two introductions just might be the deadliest yet.

Episode 29 of the series saw the debut of Cioccolata and Secco, along with a mysterious ally who has yet to show his face. The series officially revealed the new cast members portraying these new additions through their Twitter account, but one definitely gives away a major twist in the series so proceed with caution.

Atsushi Miyauchi has been confirmed to portray Cioccolata, the twisted individual who once became a doctor in order to watch how people die, and KENN will portray Secco, one of Cioccolata’s patients that mysteriously bonded with Cioccolata and will only listen to whatever he says. But fans also heard a strange voice as someone contacted Bucciarati through a computer and told them all about one of Dio’s arrows that the series has been following for quite some time.

Actor Fuminori Komatsu confirmed that he played a mysterious role in Episode 29, and fans will recognize him as the voice behind Stardust Crusaders‘ Polnareff. But there’s currently no confirmation as to whether or not this means Polnareff has returned to the series, but fans who have read the manga know for sure one way or the other. The anime will reveal the face behind the voice before too long, however.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

