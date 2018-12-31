‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind’ Confirms Episode Delay

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has wowed millions with its latest season, but the show isn’t willing to shotgun its episodes in the name of popularity. After all, it seems the anime is about to embark on a brief delay, so Stand lovers better listen up.

Recently, the official Twitter page for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure confirmed season five will delay its next episode. Rather than airing on January 4, episode 14 of Golden Wind will be released on January 11.

In order to accommodate the schedule, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will be airing a different treat for fans on January 4. A special recap episode will air, bringing fans up to speed for what is awaiting them the next week when the show returns in earnest.

特別番組「ジョジョの奇妙な冒険 黄金の風 Inizio del vento aureo」放送決定！！これまでジョルノ達が辿ってきた戦いの軌跡を納めた特別番組！！ 【各局放送日】

TOKYO MX 1月4日（金）25:05 ～

毎日放送 1月4日（金）27:10 ～

BS11 1月4日（金）25:30～//t.co/xHN5DIhhLx#jojo_anime — TVアニメ『ジョジョの奇妙な冒険』公式 (@anime_jojo) December 28, 2018

At this time, no reason has been given from the delay, but netizens have been receptive to the news. David Productions has made many believers with its high-quality work on Golden Wind so far, leaving fans eager to trust in its production decisions. So, it seems like audiences are fine with “The Florence-Bound Express Train’ taking a bit longer to reach the station than expected.

For those curious, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s popular series, and it follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The series officially began October 2018 in Japan and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.