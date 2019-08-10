This JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gives Diavolo A Devilish New Genderbent Look

Dio Brando. Cars. Yoshikage Kira. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has some of the best, most menacing villains who happen to have fashion senses like no other character in existence. As was the case with these prior antagonists, Diavolo hit the scene as the “big bad” of the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Sporting a full mane of pink polka dotted hair, the boss of the Passione mafia harbors the insanely powerful Stand of King Crimson and one fan has decided to honor them both with an amazing genderbending cosplay!

Instagram User No Talent Cosplay brings the full terror of Diavolo to the real world with this cosplay that shines a brand new light onto the split personality suffering villain of Golden Wind:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Diavolo entered the scene of the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure when his daughter, Trish, was discovered and attempted to take her life in order to protect his identity. One of the biggest strengths that this mafioso had, aside from being able to “time skip” with the help of his Stand, was his mysterious identity was held in check. Giorno and his band of Stand Users at first attempted to save Diavolo’s life time and time again from a bevy of assassins looking to overtake the mob.

The pink haired villain was so meticulous about protecting his own identity that he even managed to levy his split personality disorder to continue to stick to the shadows with his weaker self, Doppio. Aside from not having the strength or skill of his stronger self, Doppio also had the hilarious habit of answering “calls” from Diavolo on items such as shoes or even from a nearby frog. Doppio died while inhabiting the body of Bucciarati, and Diavolo himself was locked into an eternal “death loop” created by Giorno’s Golden Wind Requiem.

What do you think of this gender bending cosplay from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.