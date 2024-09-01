Winx Club Reboot Shares First Look at CG Designs

The Winx Club franchise is coming back with a brand new series, and the rebooted series has shared the first look at its new CG animated designs for its core cast! Winx Club has been in the midst on returning for the last few years following the cancellation of its live-action series with Netflix, and that has seen the original creator behind it all taking on new endeavors. This included a brand new animated take on the original animated series that will feature CGI animated makeovers for each of the characters as it sets up for its premiere some time next year.

The Winx Club reboot series is now in the works for a release in 2025, and Rainbow Studios has revealed the first look at the new series in a cool behind the scenes special trailer that features the best look at the main cast in this new style yet. Not only that, but there is also a preview of how each of the main characters will look like in their fully transformed states as well. To get a new look at the upcoming Winx Club reboot series now in the works, you can check it out in action below.

What to Know for Winx Club Reboot

The new Winx Club CGI-animated series will stream with Netflix in 2025, and Rainbow teases the new animation style seen in action as such, “Winx Club is set to enchant old and new fans alike with this all-new animated series, bringing the Magical Dimension to life like never before. This innovative adaptation will reimagine the classic tales of Bloom and her friends, blending the show’s cherished themes with contemporary storytelling and sensational visual effects.”

As for the story, Rainbow teases what to expect from the Winx Club reboot series as such, “We will rediscover the journey of Bloom, a teenage girl from Earth who finds out she is a fairy with extraordinary powers. As she enrolls in the Alfea College for Fairies, Bloom will form the Winx Club with her new friends, embarking on fairy adventures across magical dimensions. Let’s get ready to fly.”

President of Rainbow and Winx Club creator Iginio Straffi also said the following about the new Winx Club series when it was first revealed, “The Winx are returning stronger than ever, and I am grateful to collaborate with Netflix once again, the ideal partner to bring any IP to global audiences. It’s a thrill to work with our long-time friends and partners Giochi Preziosi and Playmates, and to create the best Winx toys ever for all our fans. I am also very excited that the collaboration with these esteemed partners will ensure a bright future for a powerful Winx comeback both on screen and at retail.”