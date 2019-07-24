JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind – Everything You Need To Know Before The Finale

Buckle up folks because this is going to be an undertaking. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, to start, follows the family line of the Joestars, a clan of super powered individuals that started as vampire hunters but ended up as wielders of “Stands”. Stands are ethereal beings that grant their users amazing abilities such as freezing time, increasing gravity, and/or creating tiny bombs that follow opponents like a heat seeking missile. With the fifth season finale coming up shortly, there’s no better time than now than to give you a primer of Golden Wind!

Golden Wind begins in 2001 Italy, a country that is ruled by the various mafia organizations selling drugs and generally lording over the crime world. Our story follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of the villain Dio Brando from the seasons of JoJo titled Phantom Blood and Stardust Crusaders. Aside from not being evil like his old man, he also doesn’t happen to be a vampire and is considered a member of the Joestar family blood line since Dio had taken over Jonathan’s body following the first season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Giorno has a Stand in the form of Golden Wind, which allowed him not to just rattle off machine gun punches but turn inanimate objects into living, breathing creatures. His Stand also gave him the ability to heal any wounds of his comrades that may have been injured in battle. Giorno had the distinct mission of attempting to overtake the mafioso gang of Passione, lead by the hyper powerful Diavolo.

Giovanna found himself joined by Passione’s Bruno Bucciarati, another gangster who shared the same dream as Girono. Like the blond haired protgagist, Bucciarati had a Stand himself which was named Zipperman, allowing him to unzip portals in reality through his punches. Bruno introduced Giorno to his gang of Stand Users in the forms of Mista, Narancia, Fugo, and Abbacchio. Each wielding Stands of their own, this ragtag band of Stand users attempted to bring down Diavolo and lead the Passione in a direction of altruism.

Throughout their adventure, Giorno’s gang found themselves fighting Passione’s stable of villains on their way to take down “the boss”. They also discovered that Diavolo had a daughter, who would be the key to discovering his true identity, named Trish, who eventually got a Stand of her own. The gang moved toward confronting Diavolo directly and came upon the boss’ terrible Stand, King Crimson. Crimson had the ability to essentially freeze time for its opponents while allowing Diavolo to “move between the seconds”.

Right before the finale, we found our heroes running into Stardust Crusaders hero, Polnareff, who made his re-appearance to the series in an attempt to bring down Diavolo. Supplying the extraterrestrial arrow that was seemingly responsible for the creation of Stands, things go from bad to worse when Polnareff is nearly killed by Diavolo and his mind is tranfered into the body of a turtle! The events right up until the finale see Giorno and his gang attempting to stop Diavolo from obtaining the arrow, with it piercing Golden Wind, creating a new powerful Stand dubbed Golden Wind Requiem!

What have you thought about the most recent season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? What do you think will happen to Giorno and the gang during the upcoming finale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.