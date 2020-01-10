JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan Brings Giorno to Life with Stunning Makeup Look

The Golden Wind may have come to an end in Japan, but the adventure has just begun for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans in the west as the fifth season in Hirohiko Araki’s popular franchise has started its run on Cartoon Network’s programming block of Toonami. While fans across the world continue to bring the series to life with cosplay, one fan has taken it a step further by recreating Giorno Giovanna’s look with some seriously expert looking make up, perfectly recreating the aesthetic of the protagonist of the fifth season of JoJo!

Reddit User MyFaceMyCanvas shared this interpretation of Giorno, the future leader of the Passione mafia in Italy, using a skillful application of makeup to make it look as if Hirohiko Araki’s art work has come to life:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Giorno Giovanna has one of the most interesting lineages of the Joestar family, not simply being the son of a Joestar, but rather, being the offspring to the franchise’s villain, Dio Brando. The vampire, who had overtaken the body of Jonathan Joestar during the conclusion of the first season, Phantom Blood, had sired a son who he never knew, with Giorno growing up in the crime-riden streets of Italy.

The wielder of the Golden Wind Stand, which had the ability to transform inanimate objects into living, breathing creatures, along with delivering machine gun punches, had one goal in mind: to lead the Passione mafia. Instead of simply wanting to become the new “Don” of the mob simply to wield power, Giorno wanted to turn the crime family around and make them into a face for good.

Of course, the current head of the mob, Diavolo, has a bit of a problem with this goal and thus the adventure begins for Giovanna and his crew of Stand Users. Though the sixth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has yet to be confirmed, fans have been rallying to see the return of the series via social media campaigns.

What do you think of this amazing design that brings JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind to life? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, and toys.