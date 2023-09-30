JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Launches New Jewelry Line

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure hasn't been afraid to bring back old characters for new storylines. Jotaro Kujo for example was the star of Stardust Crusaders but made appearances in Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, and Stone Ocean. While Giorno Giovanna of the Golden Wind has yet to make a return following the conclusion of his storyline, it's clear that his legacy in Hirohiko Araki's franchise continues thanks to a new jewelry line that shows off the aesthetics of the son of Dio Brando and his friends.

Giorno Giovanna might have been the son of the vampire Dio, but he was nothing like his nefarious parent. Aside from having no vampiric abilities, Giorno attempted to bring peace to Italy by overtaking the Passione mafia. Of course, Giovanna had more than a few roadblocks in his way as he found himself fighting against the minions of Diavolo, and eventually, the Passione mob boss himself. Luckily, Giorno had quite a bit of backup thanks to Bruno Bucciarati and his allies, setting the stage for one of the wildest chapters in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure history. Ultimately, Giorno is able to accomplish his goal, taking over the mob and setting it on a far more selfless path.

Giorno's Bizarre Adventure

Premium Bandai has opened up sales for the new Golden Wind jewelry line that will be made open to pre-order until the end of October. The Golden jewelry line will feature necklaces, earrings, rings, and more that capture the aesthetic of the likes of Giorno and Bruno from the Golden Wind. As Giorno became a mafia boss at the end of his story, he can afford some serious jewelry at this point.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind x U-TREASURE Bridal Jewelry Collaboration

- Premium Bandai is now accepting pre-orders until October 30, 2023 pic.twitter.com/BCJWTAiNps — JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia (@jojo_wiki) September 27, 2023

The latest entry of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, The JOJOLands, has already brought back an old, surprising face from the past. Kishibe Rohan, the mangaka who first appeared in Diamond Is Unbreakable and has received a spin-off series of his own, appeared as a target of Jodio and Dragona. While no other characters have returned, The JOJOLands is still early in its run and there's a strong possibility that more characters from the past might make a comeback.

What do you think of this new JoJo jewelry line? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.