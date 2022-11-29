JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Art Gives Josuke and Kishibe 'Golden Wind' Makeovers

This week will see the final episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's current season, Stone Ocean, arriving on Netflix on December 1st, and the anime franchise is releasing a steady stream of art to help in counting down until Jolyne's final journey. This isn't the only art that is being highlighted in relation to Hirohiko Araki's franchise, as one fan artist has taken the opportunity to imagine what two stars of Diamond Is Unbreakable would look like had they arrived during the events of the Golden Wind.

Hirohiko Araki has been creating stories for the Joestars for decades, with the manga first beginning in the 1980s, the mangaka has changed his art style over the years with the introduction of new protagonists in each storyline. Throughout Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, and Stardust Crusaders, the Joestars, their allies, and their enemies were larger-than-life, but beginning in Diamond Is Unbreakable, many characters were slimmed down with the introduction of the sleepy town of Morioh. In Stone Ocean, David Production has been able to once again translate Araki's art as the story following Jolyne Cujoh will see the daughter of Jotaro having to make some tough choices in trying to stop Pucci from reaching Heaven.

JoJo's Golden Adventure

Reddit Artist Genda13 shared these new takes on Josuke Higashikata and KIshibe Rohan if they were to be introduced in the Italian storyline that took place in the Golden Wind, which brought to life the son of Dio Brando who was looking to transform a mob into a force for good:

Following the Stone Ocean Arc, Araki released two new major storylines in Steel Ball Run and JoJolion, though David Production and Netflix have yet to confirm if they will be bringing these two arcs to the small screen. With the ending of Jolyne's story being one of the most controversial that sprung from the mind of Araki, expect lots of groundswells when the conclusion arrives on the streaming service on December 1st of this week.

What do you think of this crossing of the worlds between Diamond Is Unbreakable and Golden Wind? Are you prepared to say goodbye to Jolyne and her fellow prisoners later this week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.