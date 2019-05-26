JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Unleashes Longest “Muda Muda” Yet

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind has been building to a final confrontation between the Bucciarati Gang and the boss of Passione, and now that they know his face it’s a matter of finding him. But each step of the way has been fraught with attacks from deadly assassins, and the latest combo has proven to be especially deadly. But Giorno back into the mix, things have certainly gotten more intense.

After Giorno discovers an ingenious way to take out the grossly powerful Cioccolata, he unleashes all of his rage as the anime adapts one of the most famous moments of the manga into thirty full seconds of “Muda Muda Muda” pummeling. Check it out below!

In Hirohiko Araki’s original manga version of the events, Giorno deals the final blow against Cioccolata for seven straight full panel pages, each showing different angles. This first appeared in the manga back in 1998, so suffice to say that fans have been waiting for this for a long, long time. Thankfully, the wait was absolutely worth it as fans see Giorno pummel on Cioccolata for quite a long time.

Not only do fans get Giorno’s “Muda Muda Muda” cry, they also see Giorno show a bit more of his Dio side as a single “WRYYYYY” makes it into the pummeling as well. Not only was this devastating, Cioccolata’s body is thrown into the back of a garbage truck like the trash Giorno accused him of being. It’s a fitting, grossly disrespectful end for such a violent and disturbed villain.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.