JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Recreates The JOJOLands' Diamond Heist

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's creator, Hirohiko Araki, is in love with the universe of the Joestars, stating numerous times in the past that he'd love nothing more than to continue creating the manga forever. Recently, the mangaka has been able to prove this fact by releasing a new arc titled "The JOJOLands". Introducing the new Joestars leading the charge in Jodio and Dragona, Araki isn't scared to bring back old characters as Kishibe Rohan has made a comeback. Now, a pair of cosplayers have recreated the big diamond heist that takes place in the recent manga arc.

Jodio and Dragona might be Joestars, but they aren't exactly the altruistic types that came before them. Characters like Jonathan, Jotaro, and Giorno were attempting to use their Stand powers to make the world a better place, but the two new siblings are working toward making sure that their coffers are full. While they are specifically working to make sure that their mother is taken care of, Jodio and Dragona haven't been shy about doing whatever it takes to make their family rich. When tasked with stealing a priceless diamond to net in some serious cash flow, the Joestar siblings find themselves taking on Kishibe Rohan, who is the owner of the diamond.

The JOJOLands' Diamond Heist

During their confrontation, Jodio and Dragona are able to get the diamond that they were looking for, but run into some serious problems from both Rohan and a mysterious feline with Stand powers. Luckily, Jodio, his crew, and Rohan are able to come to an agreement when it comes to the diamond, resulting in little to no bloodshed. Rohan's return was quite unexpected and it leaves the door open for other characters from the past to make a comeback.

The latest anime season brought Jolyne's story to a close in the Stone Ocean, but David Production has yet to announce the anime adaptation's return. Luckily, there is quite a bit to adapt in the future of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, as both Steel Ball Run and JoJolion have yet to hit the small screen. As the JOJOLands continues, the bizarre anime franchise is aiming to have a bright future.

What do you think of this colorful recreation? What other old characters do you think will return via the JOJOLands? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.