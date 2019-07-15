This Buff JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Perfectly Brings Jotaro to Life

Before Hirohiko Araki started favoring more slender and toned physiques for his main characters, the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure creator made a huge impression on fans by stacking the early iterations of his series with large, buff adonises. This became a sort of gag among fans, especially when Stardust Crusaders introduced fans to the 17 year old muscular juggernaut, Jotaro Kujo, who towered over the other high schoolers.

You’d think this huge and muscular look would make it tough to bring the character to life through cosplay, but one artist has gone viral for their attempt at bringing Jotaro’s muscular form to the real world. Check it out!

Hey, say something cool pic.twitter.com/aVm5FEM1U9 — Ora Ora Ora Ora Ora (@kingdom_cosplay) July 2, 2019

Cosplay Artist @kingdom_cosplay (who you can find on Twitter here) shared his take on Jotaro Kujo, and it has quickly become a hit with fans as he perfectly embodies Jotato’s intimidating frame. Though this frame did initially result in some jokes among fans, it helped Jotaro’s character evolve as this large frame served to better push his overbearing aura. He was large and couldn’t be bothered, and the same vibe comes across this impressive cosplay.

Whether it was due to his large frame or popularity of the Stand introductions in Stardust Crusaders, Jotaro became a recurring character in the series even beyond his initial iteration. Appearing in the following three iterations after, Jotaro Kujo has become synonymous with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and is often seen by fans as the JoJo. And with strong cosplay like this, Jotaro’s image is going to stick around for a long, long time.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

The fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.