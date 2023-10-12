JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gives Fans a Bizarre Iggy

Iggy was a big Stand User in Stardust Crusaders but have you ever wanted to see what he would look like as a human?

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has introduced quite a few Stand users in its history, and not all of them have been human. In the initial storyline that first introduced the concept of Stands to anime fans, Stardust Crusaders, one of the biggest heroes to have Jotaro Kujo's back was Iggy. Iggy just so happened to be a terrier that could summon a Stand and had an affinity for coffee-flavored chewing gum. Instead of simply giving a real-life dog a Stand, one cosplayer has dressed to look exactly like the Stardust Crusader.

Unfortunately for the adorable Stand-using canine, Iggy was not able to survive the events of Stardust Crusaders. In fighting against one of Dio Brando's strongest henchmen, Vanilla Ice, Iggy lost his life and would not return in future storylines. Surprisingly enough, the pooch did make a comeback in two unique fronts, with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure giving him his own short story recently thanks to the manga. Surprisingly enough, Iggy was resurrected in the game, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven, though the events of this story haven't and their way to either the manga or anime. With the video game uniting various generations of Joestars, the tale would make for a wild anime adventure.

The Resurrection of Iggy

Iggy's Stand was known as "The Fool" taking its name from a tarot card rather than a musical reference. Having the ability to manipulate sand and even transform itself into sand if need be, it, unfortunately, wasn't enough to save his owner. Despite no longer being amongst the land of the living, it's clear that anime fans still have a soft spot for the canine Stand user.

Currently, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is releasing new chapters thanks to The JOJOLands. Introducing us to two new Joestars in Jodio and Dragona, an old character made a comeback as Kishibe Rohan was a target of a diamond heist. With creator Hirohiko Araki clearly not afraid to bring back older characters, perhaps we'll see some other Stardust Crusaders make a comeback to the current arc following the Joestars.

What do you think of this hilariously creative take on Iggy of Stardust Crusaders fame? Do you think we might see Iggy resurrected in the future of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.