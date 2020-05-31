Toonami Shares Special JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Music Video

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is currently making its run through Adult Swim's Toonami programming block, and Adult Swim celebrated this with a special music video! Debuting during the latest airing of the block (and most likely missed because of how much later JoJo's Bizarre Adventure airs Saturday evenings these days), it's not only a great way to hype up the latest season of the series running on the block but a great way to introduce potential new fans to the artist behind the song. But either side of that you fall, you can't help but admit this is a great single!

This special music video for Open Mike Eagle's single "I'm a JoeStar" (debuting July 27th) features some of the best moments from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind's run on Toonami thus far alongside some anime influence lyrics really gives off old-school AMV vibes. But now it's just another one of Toonami's awesome promos!

It's a great time to see JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind on Toonami too! The series is reaching a fever pitch as one of the main members of the Bucciarati Gang was put in harm's way. This signifies that the fight against Passione's boss will be getting far more gruesome than expected. Now that Giorno and the others have successfully fended off the members of the Hitman Team, there are in Passione's direct crosshairs now!

The English dub release of the series is distributed by Viz Media, and the cast for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind includes the likes of Phillip Reich as Giorno Giovanna, Ray Chase as Bruno Bucciarati, Sean Chiplock as Guido Mista, Kyle McCarley as Narancia Ghirga, Mick Lauer as Leone Abbacchio, and Ethan Murray as Pannacotta Fugo.

If you wanted to tune into Adult Swim Saturday evenings to check out JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, unfortunately it is one of the later offerings on the block. Then again, it's totally worth it! Toonami's current schedule breaks down as such (in EST):

My Hero Academia - 12:00AM

Paranoia Agent - 12:30AM

Mob Psycho 100 - 1:00AM

Black Clover - 1:30AM

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind - 2:00AM

Naruto: Shippuden - 2:30AM

What did you think of this JoJo's Bizarre Adventure music video? Will you be checking out more of Golden Wind on Toonami? Will you be seeking out more of Open Mike Eagle's work? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.