JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Rohan at the Louvre Releases New Trailer

It's time to buckle in for another round of JoJo goodies. This month welcomed the series back to print as creator Hirohiko Araki released chapter one of The JOJOLands after a long wait. Now, all eyes are on Kishibe Rohan as the hero is prepping a new movie outing, and a trailer for Rohan at the Louvre has just dropped.

As you can see above, the new trailer shows off Rohan in France as the artist visits an exhibit of his favorite things. Of course, there are some things Rohan wants to see at the museum which isn't available to the public, and one such painting happens to carry a curse. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Rohan at the Louvre follows our lead as he contends with the painting's fallout, and fans are eager to see how this project plays out in live action.

After all, this is far from Rohan's first live-acting outing. A three-episode miniseries was released on NHK several years ago before another three were ordered. Issei Takahashi was brought in to play Rohan while other favorites like Kyoka and Taro were played by Iltoyo Marie and Tomoya Nakamura. Now, the gang is getting back together for this new movie as it plans to debut in Japan on May 26th.

If you want to know more about Rohan at the Louvre, the manga is available in English through Viz Media. You can read up on the story's details below thanks to its official synopsis:

"As Rohan, a young Japanese manga artist, is drawing, he meets a mysterious, beautiful woman who tells him of a cursed 200-year-old painting. The painting was created using the blackest ink ever known, which came from a 1,000-year-old tree that the painter had cut down without the approval of the Emperor. The painter was executed for this, but the painting was saved from destruction by a curator of the Louvre. A decade later, Rohan visits Paris and asks the museum to unearth the painting from deep within its archives-but he is completely unprepared for the power of the curse he has unleashed."

Are you excited for JoJo to drop its next live-action installment?