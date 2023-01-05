JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Kishibe Rohan Movie Announced

It's hard to debate that the biggest supporting character to arise from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is Kishibe Rohan, the manga artist who first landed in the Hirohiko Araki series as a part of Diamond Is Unbreakable. First arriving as a villain to Josuke in the sleepy town of Morioh, the wielder of the Stand Heaven's Door has received a number of manga chapters for his spinoff, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, and has not only gotten an anime adaptation but will receive a live-action film as well.

The spin-off series focusing on Araki's favorite artist of his own creation still has Rohan relying on his Stand, which allows him to not only read a target by transforming their face into a book, but also allowing him to give them commands by writing in said book's "pages". While the main anime series has seen the Joestars fighting against other Stand users, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan normally takes a different approach by presenting the artist with challenges that normally stem from the supernatural. With the live-action television series adapting the stories from the manga, the upcoming movie landing this May is looking to do the same, examining the tale in which Rohan visit the Louvre and discovers a terrifying secret in the process.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, Movie Star

The upcoming movie announced that it will arrive in Japan this summer on May 26th in Japan, with a new video giving anime fans an idea of what the live-action adventure will look like following the success of the television series that recently made its way to North America:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is preparing to release its next storyline in February, as Araki is planning to return to the manga with the new JoJo Lands arc. With the new storylines in Steel Ball Run and JoJolion focusing on an alternate reality than the one that introduced the original Joestars, we've seen alternate takes on Joseph Joestar and a Brando, aka Diego Brando instead of Dio, appear, leading us to wonder if we might see a different version of Rohan make an appearance as well.

