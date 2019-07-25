JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Season Six: What is Stone Ocean?

Now we want to preface this by saying that Season Six of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has not been announced as of yet. With the upcoming finale for Season Five, which follows the adventure of Giorno Giovanna in his attempts to overtake the Italian mob of Passione, dropping this week, we thought that now would be as good a time as any to go into the storyline that would most likely make up the next season of the franchise.

Stone Ocean takes place after Golden Wind in the manga so it would be more than likely that the story which follows Jolyne Kujo in the sunny state of Florida would come next. Jolyne happens to continue the tradition of having a protagonist that either follows or is directly related to the Joestar line, with this latest Stand user happening to be daughter of Jotaro Kujo, protagonist of Stardust Crusaders and side character in Diamond Is Unbreakable.

Much like each story before it, Stone Ocean sets up a very different environment for its main characters, with Jolyne being imprisoned in a maximum security prison for a crime she didn’t commit. While in the clink, the daughter of Jotaro discovers a long running plot created by the deceased Dio Brando, employing the assistance of the antagonist, Enrico Pucci.

Jolyne’s Stand, Stone Free, is one that is very much in tune with her father’s in that it can deliver rapid fire punches as well as having heightened attributes all around. What makes it different from Star Platinum is its “String Decompisition” which allows Stone Free to perform a series of bizarre moves and lets Jolyne herself break her body down into strings. Along the way, Jolyne encounters other Stand users to create her own posse as well as a series of villains that stand in her way of ending Dio’s plot from beyond the grave.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.