JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Releases Stone Ocean Opening: Watch

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has released its newest opening theme sequence ahead of Stone Ocean‘s big anime debut! Fans have been eagerly anticipating the sixth season of the anime series since the fifth part came to an end, and soon we’ll be able to see how this fan favorite part from Hirohiko Araki’s original manga series will be translated into anime. With its debut coming to Netflix in just a matter of days from now, Warner Bros has celebrated the upcoming debut with the release of the official opening theme for the new season.

The first opening theme for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is titled “Stone Ocean,” and is performed by ichigo from the band Kishida Kyodan & The Akeboshi Rockets. Fans of the first three iterations of the anime might recognize how this entry returns to the CG animated nature of those earlier openings and even brings back studio Kamikaze Douga to bring it all to life. With the series making its full debut with Netflix worldwide on December 1st, this is the perfect way to amp yourself up for the big arrival! Check out the newest opening theme sequence for the series below:

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will be debuting its first 12 episodes on Netflix beginning on December 1st. The series includes a cast of Ai Fairouz as Jolyne, Mutsumi Tamura as Ermes Costello, Mariya Ise as F.F., Atsumi Tanezaki as Emporio Alnino, Yuichiro Umehara as Weather Report, Daisuke Namikawa as Narciso Anasui, Tomokazu Seki as Enrico Pucci, and the returning Daisuke Ono as Jotaro Kujo. Netflix officially describes the next iteration of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s anime as such:

“Florida, USA, 2011. Jolyne Cujoh is framed and sentenced to 15 years in jail after getting in a car accident with her boyfriend. She ends up in Green Dolphin Street Prison, also known as ‘The Aquarium.’ Devastated, Jolyne takes her father’s pendant into her hand when a strange power awakens within her. ‘There are worse fates than death, and people in this prison are facing such fates.’ She is relayed this message from a mysterious boy.Inexplicable events happen one after another. While visiting, her father Jotaro Kujo reveals a terrifying truth and mentions a man named Dio. Will Jolyne Cujoh ever free herself from this ‘stone ocean’ that is a prison? Amid this, a century-old feud between Dio and the Joestars enters its climax.”

