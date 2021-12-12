JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Cosplay Breaks Free With Ermes

One awesome JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean cosplay is ready to take on the whole world with Ermes Costello! After much anticipation from fans, the long awaited sixth iteration of Hirohiko Araki’s original JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga series has finally made its anime debut. Launching exclusively with Netflix earlier this month, fans have already fallen in love with the latest season of the series and the various new characters that outline the main crew for this newest part. While the main heroine, Jolyne Cujoh, is certainly the star fans shouldn’t count out the second main character, Ermes Costello.

Serving as the deuteragonist this time around (and filling in the role seen in parts past with the likes of Bruno Bucciarati, Kakoyoin Noriaki, and more), Ermes came face to face with Jolyne shortly before the two of them had entered prison, and revealed how things work in the society the two of them were going to be entering into. She’s been a crucial part of the series thus far (even more so after unlocking her own Stand abilities), and now artist @yazbunny has brought the fierce fighter to life with some awesome cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

Ermes is only one of the new main heroines fans meet over the course of the first 12 episodes released on Netflix, and is far from the only new face (friend or foe alike) that fans will meet as the new series continues. If you wanted to catch up with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, you can now find it streaming with Netflix. A release date has yet to be set for its next cour of episodes, but that just means there is plenty of time to catch up with all five seasons of the anime before the new episodes hit. Netflix officially describes JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean as such:

“Florida, USA, 2011. Jolyne Cujoh is framed and sentenced to 15 years in jail after getting in a car accident with her boyfriend. She ends up in Green Dolphin Street Prison, also known as ‘The Aquarium.’ Devastated, Jolyne takes her father’s pendant into her hand when a strange power awakens within her. ‘There are worse fates than death, and people in this prison are facing such fates.’ She is relayed this message from a mysterious boy.Inexplicable events happen one after another. While visiting, her father Jotaro Kujo reveals a terrifying truth and mentions a man named Dio. Will Jolyne Cujoh ever free herself from this ‘stone ocean’ that is a prison? Amid this, a century-old feud between Dio and the Joestars enters its climax.”

But what do you think? How have you liked seeing Ermes and the others in Stone Ocean’s first episodes so far? How do you like it compared to seasons past? Let us know all of your thoughts on Stone Ocean and everything JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure in the comments!