JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’s Wildest Moments From the First Episodes

Fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure were thrilled when Netflix announced that it would be bringing back the franchise for a sixth season in Stone Ocean, and this latest arc is definitely one of the weirdest stories to date. With the storyline following Jolyne Cujoh as she is dragged kicking and screaming into the family business of battling Stands, the first female protagonist of Hirohiko Araki’s franchise had plenty of strange moments in her anime debut and we’ve compiled some of the weirder battles and events that took place in Part Six.

Netflix, the streaming service that is the exclusive location to watch the current episodes of the Stone Ocean, and with the platform continuing to explore the world of anime via series such as Beastars, Baki, and many others. With all the previous seasons of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure now available, there are plenty of insane moments to explore within the bloodline of the Joestars and the various villains they’ve fought throughout time.

Goo Goo Dolls (Jolyne Wears A Rat Suit)

One of the first enemy Stands that Jolyne found herself butting heads with was Goo Goo Dolls, the Stand of prisoner Gwess who had the ability to shrink its targets to the size of mice and generally vary the target’s size. With Gwess attempting to make Jolyne her pet, she requires the daughter of Jotaro Kujo to wear the skin of a dead rat and use her diminutive stature to break her free from prison. With Jolyne discovering a dead bird filled with the body parts of a guard, this definitely kicked off the series with a bang.

Johngalli’s Dump Truck

While the Enemy Stand User Johngalli might have a bizarre Stand that allowed him to fire bullets around nearly any corner in any direction, the posterior of the villain was featured in a shower scene and it was rather large. Fans of the series took notice of this scene and it’s perhaps the most notable moment of his appearances in the Stone Ocean, even though he came amazingly close to killing both Jotaro and Jolyne.

McQueen’s Suicide Attempts

Ermes Costello had quite the Stand of her own in Kiss, but the prisoner of Green Dolphin Street Prison had a difficult time saving her own life while battling against the prisoner known as McQueen and his Stand known as Highway to Hell. Having the ability to transfer the injuries he received when he attempted to commit suicide, Ermes fought for her survival as she tried to get McQueen to stop from taking his own life. Needless to say, it made for quite the scene when McQueen would attempt to drown himself in a sink or hang himself in the prison bathroom.

Like A Virgin

When Jolyne and Ermes are sent outside of the prison walls to find a prisoner who had escaped, they were given bracelets that would explode if they wandered away from their guard, and while the concept of this system is nothing new in media, the fact that its called “Like A Virgin,” is what makes it so hilarious and bizarre. Ultimately, this adventure saw the two Stand wielders gaining a new friend in the being known as Foo Fighters, a Stand made of plankton that takes the body of a deceased prisoner.

Mary Lynn Manson

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention how hilarious it is that “Marilyn Manson, Debt Collector,” was changed to “Mary Lynn Manson, Debt Collector,” in order to avoid copyright issues, but this Stand also threw quite the curveball to Jolyne, Ermes, and Foo Fighters. Stealing the organs of our heroes if they failed their wager of throwing a baseball back and forth a certain amount of times, Jolyne and her friends were forced to think on their feet to defeat Manson’s wielder in one of the biggest battles of the season.

Weather Report’s Cloud Suits

In fighting against the gravity manipulating powers of Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Jolyne is joined by the Stand wielder Weather Report, who has a Stand of the same name, and granted the duo suits made of clouds in order to allow them to breathe and not be affected by the intense gravity around them. Weather Report’s weather manipulation proves itself to be able to pull off some wild tricks.

The Frogs

If Weather Report creating astronaut suits made of clouds wasn’t strange enough for you, the Stand wielder takes things up a notch by dropping poisonous frogs from the sky and nearly killing Jolyne and Pucci in the process. Luckily, Jolyne is able to save herself thanks to her employing the power of Stone Ocean, while Pucci makes a quick escape thanks to the power of Whitesnake at his beck and call. Needless to say, it’s one of the weirdest moments of Part Six and is one of the last major battles to end the first twelve episodes of Stone Ocean.