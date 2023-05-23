JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Revisits Stone Ocean With New Key Art

Last year, Netflix brought the story of Jolyne Cujoh to an end with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's grande finale. The nefarious Pucci was able to see his dream come true for a few brief moments, creating a new reality in the process that would change the landscape of Hirohiko Araki's franchise forever. To celebrate Jolyne's story and the residents of the Green Dolphin Street Prison, new key art has been released to honor the upcoming Blu-Ray release.

Jolyne Cujoh and her Stand, Stone Free, first got their start when JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean debuted as a manga in the year 2000. When it ended in 2003, creator Hirohiko Araki took the opportunity to completely leave the original universe that started the Joestars' journey in the past. The following entry in the franchise, Steel Ball Run, takes the opportunity to witness a Stand-fueled horse race around the country, where the winner will have their greatest wish granted. At present, the animators responsible for the entirety of the latest JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series, David Production, have been tight-lipped as to whether or not we'll see Steel Ball Run receive an anime adaptation, though many fans believe it is simply a matter of time before we do.

Stone Ocean Comeback

To help in celebrating the final Blu-Ray box set, the new key art sees Jolyne Cujoh and her allies once again standing side-by-side. The Blu-Ray set will be released in Japan on May 31st, giving fans the opportunity to revisit one of the wildest finales in anime history. While Netflix housed the series exclusively for Jolyne's journey, the streaming service has yet to confirm whether or not this will be the case for future anime Joestars.

(Photo: David Production)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has some big moments outside of the Stone Ocean in 2023. This summer will see the release of a live-action feature-length film in Japan, Rohan At The Louvre, which sees Araki's favorite fictional manga artist taking a trip to France for inspiration. On the manga front. The JOJOLands continues to explore the quest of the new Joestars, Jodio and Dragona, as they both attempt to pull off a diamond heist that features none other than Kishibe Rohan. On multiple fronts, it's a great time to be a fan of the Joestars.

What did you think of Stone Ocean's grand finale? Do you think we'll see Jolyne make a comeback in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.

Via Medicos