JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Star Joins Barbie

When a movie made in North America makes its way to other countries, the film will often receive a dubbed version in a similar fashion as the West receives dubbed anime series. With the upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and countless other stars, the Hollywood actors need a hand from Japanese voice actors when it comes to spreading the word on the film. With new marketing material for Barbie hitting the globe, the star responsible for bringing Jolyne Cujoh has joined the promotional effort.

Ai Fairouz had her dream come true when she was chosen to take on the role of Joylne Cujoh, the star of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, the latest anime iteration of the anime franchise by Hirohiko Araki. Recently, Fairouz was able to take on another major iconic anime role in Power, the Blood Fiend of Chainsaw Man fame. While Jolyne might not make a return in potential future seasons of JoJo as Steel Ball Run and JoJolion take part in an alternate reality, leaving Green Dolphin Street Prison in the past. However, it's clear that Fairouz has a bright future ahead of her in the anime world.

Barbie's Bizarre Adventure

Here's how Ai Fairouz describes her role in the upcoming Barbie movie and the current promotion of the film, "I was very happy to be able to enter Barbieland, which I love so much!! During the recording, I did my best while being watched over by Ken, who I brought from home."

If you need a refresher on the upcoming Barbie movie, Warner Bros Pictures previously released a breakdown of the upcoming live-action take on one of the most popular dolls in the world, "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig ("Little Women," "Lady Bird") comes "Barbie," starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie ("Bombshell," "I, Tonya") and Ryan Gosling ("La La Land," "Half Nelson") as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera ("End of Watch," the "How to Train Your Dragon" films), Kate McKinnon ("Bombshell," "Yesterday"), Michael Cera ("Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," "Juno"), Ariana Greenblatt ("Avengers: Infinity War," "65"), Issa Rae ("The Photograph," "Insecure"), Rhea Perlman ("I'll See You in My Dreams," "Matilda"), and Will Ferrell (the "Anchorman" films, "Talladega Nights")."

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.