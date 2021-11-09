JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Confirms Netflix Release Date

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has confirmed when it will begin streaming with Netflix! Following the end of the fifth season of the series, Golden Wind, fans were eagerly awaiting the news that the series would be continuing with a sixth season taking on the fan favorite Stone Ocean arc from Hirohiko Araki’s original manga series. Thankfully it was confirmed that not only is Stone Ocean going to be making its anime debut soon, it will be exclusively streaming worldwide with Netflix. All we needed after that was the official start date.

During a special presentation for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean as part of Netflix Japan 2021, it was announced by the three leading stars of the series that Stone Ocean will begin streaming with Netflix on December 1st. Netflix confirmed shortly after announcing the date that Stone Ocean will be launching with its very first 12 episodes (an entire cour of the series in standard anime schedule talk), so that will give fans quite a lot to chew on with this premiere.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean features a returning staff of heavy hitters from previous iterations of the anime, and will include a cast with the likes of Ai Fairouz as Jolyne, Mutsumi Tamura as Ermes Costello, Mariya Ise as F.F., Atsumi Tanezaki as Emporio Alnino, Yuichiro Umehara as Weather Report, Daisuke Namikawa as Narciso Anasui, and the returning Daisuke Ono as Jotaro Kujo. Netflix officially describes JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean as such:

“Florida, USA, 2011. Jolyne Cujoh is framed and sentenced to 15 years in jail after getting in a car accident with her boyfriend. She ends up in Green Dolphin Street Prison, also known as ‘The Aquarium.’ Devastated, Jolyne takes her father’s pendant into her hand when a strange power awakens within her. ‘There are worse fates than death, and people in this prison are facing such fates.’ She is relayed this message from a mysterious boy.Inexplicable events happen one after another. While visiting, her father Jotaro Kujo reveals a terrifying truth and mentions a man named Dio. Will Jolyne Cujoh ever free herself from this ‘stone ocean’ that is a prison? Amid this, a century-old feud between Dio and the Joestars enters its climax.”

