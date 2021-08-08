JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Officially Releases New Key Visual

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has officially released a new key visual for the upcoming Stone Ocean anime! While Hirohiko Araki's original manga series will soon be bringing its eighth iteration, JoJolion, to an end, it's by far the end of new releases from the franchise as the anime will soon be returning for a full adaptation of the sixth iteration of the series, Stone Ocean. Following the debut of its very first look at the JoJo for the season, Jolyne Kujo, along with confirming her voice actor, it's been quite a while since we have gotten a concrete update for the series.

Fans had previously expected to get an update during Anime Expo 2021 earlier this Summer, but unfortunately it was only used to announce a special preview event for the series later in the Summer. Now with this virtual streaming event finally making its debut, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has finally debuted a new key visual for the upcoming anime and you can check it out below as it was released through the series' official Twitter account:

While the update during Anime Expo 2021 was unfortunately seen as a fake out by fans, this newest update for the series thankfully had much more to show for the upcoming anime. Not only did we get the first key visual for the upcoming anime that revealed more that Jolyne, but her entire extended crew for the anime, but the series also revealed it will also be tackled by David Production once more and features staff members from the series' past.

The confirmed staff includes the likes of Kenichi Suzuki as Chief Director, Toshiyuki Kato as Director, Yasuko Kobayashi as Series Composer, Masanoru Shino as Character Designer, Shunichi Ishimoto as Stand Designer, Yoshikazu Iwanami as Sound Director, and Yugo Kanno as Composer. But what do you think of this new key visual for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's next anime entry?

