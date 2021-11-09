JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Trailers Tease a Father-Daughter Reunion

During the recent Netflix Anime Event, the streaming service didn’t just give fans a first look at the concept art for the upcoming live-action movie set in the Mobile Suit: Gundam universe, it also gave us tons of information and footage from the sixth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Stone Ocean. With several trailers hitting the internet, two in particular focus on Jolyne’s relationship with her father, the former Stardust Crusader Jotaro Kujo, and trust us when we say that there is no love lost between the father and daughter Stand wielders.

Without going too heavily into spoiler territory, Jolyne doesn’t exactly see eye-to-eye with her father, with Jotaro having divorced her mom and playing little role in the early years of the wielder of Stone Free. When Jolyne is placed into prison for a crime she didn’t commit, she learns that she can’t escape her legacy as a Joestar and now has to deal with the sins of her father coming back to haunt her. Being given a Stand by her father to help her survive her prison sentence, Stone Ocean is one of the wildest seasons of the anime series to date and is set to arrive on the streaming service of Netflix on December 1st.

Netflix Anime’s Official Twitter Account shared a brief thirty-second trailer that dives headfirst into the shaky relationship between Jolyne and Jotaro, while Warner Bros Japan revealed a new trailer via its Official Youtube Page which dives into a pivotal scene in Stone Ocean for the uneasy father/daughter team:

Jolyne’s Stand, Stone Ocean, has quite a few things in common with her father’s, Star Platinum, with both being able to deliver machine gun-like blows to opponents. While Jolyne doesn’t have the ability to stop time like her dear old Dad, she instead is given the power to transform her Stand into a series of strings, along with her own body, which comes in handy far more than you’d think when it comes to offensive and defensive strategies that she’ll need to take during this upcoming season.

Are you hyped for the father/daughter adventure that is set to hit Netflix next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.