JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's First Key Visual Surfaces Online

With only a few days left before the arrival of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure streaming event that will focus on the next season of the anime, Stone Ocean, it seems that the first key visual from Part Six of the anime adaptation has found its way online. While the visual once again gives us a new look at the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, it also gives us the chance to see what her friends will look like in the television series, including the new spin on the Stardust Crusader that will be making a return to lend his offspring a hand.

Stone Ocean is definitely one of the most insane entries in Hirohiko Araki's popular anime franchise, focusing on Jolyne Cujoh and her attempt to clear her own name while navigating several Stand battles while inside a maximum-security prison. Gaining her own Stand with Stone Free, Jolyne discovers that a plan has been put into action thanks to the twisted mind of the deceased antagonist known as Dio Brando, the vampire villain who is easily the biggest villain in the history of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. While this key visual will certainly placate several Joestar fans, we can imagine that there are plenty of fans hoping that the upcoming event will give us a new trailer and/or release date for Part Six.

Twitter User WSJ_Manga revealed the first key visual for the upcoming season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime, along with several other new images that show off Jolyne Cujoh along with the moment that she is dragged into the world of Stands thanks to her father:

First look at JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean Anime. pic.twitter.com/HkFIwPJS2g — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) August 6, 2021

For those who might not know about Jolyne's powers as a Stand User, her partner allows her to not only deliver a number of insane blows to a target, it also has the unique ability to transform both Jolyne and itself, into a series of strings that works for both offensive and defensive capabilities. With the upcoming season fit to bursting with insane Stands including the likes of Kiss, Foo Fighters, Bohemian Rhapsody, Weather Report, and countless others, it's no surprise that fans of the franchise are dying for all the information they can get.

What do you think of this first look at Stone Ocean?