JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Reveals New Details About Upcoming Stone Ocean Event

✖

Many fans of Hirohiko Araki were heartbroken when during the latest Anime Expo, no new details were revealed about the upcoming season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, but the digital convention spread the word that an upcoming streaming event would be diving further into the anime adaptation of Stone Ocean. With the event set to arrive early next month, new details have been revealed about the upcoming streaming event that is set to be one of the biggest events in the world of anime this summer, with many fans crossing their fingers for a new trailer and/or release date.

The upcoming season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will follow the daughter of Stardust Crusader, Jotaro Kujo, as she attempts to navigate her way through a maximum-security prison while also dealing with a plan that was put into place by the deceased villain Dio Brando. Joined by her Stand, Stone Free, Jolyne doesn't exactly have a great relationship with her dear old dad, but that isn't stopping her from being dragged into the world of Stands with Stone Ocean easily being one of the most insane entries of the anime franchise to date.

Twitter User Sticker Tricker shared the details about the upcoming JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean streaming event, which has revealed that the voice of Jolyne, Ai Fairouz, and several other special guests will be in attendance to celebrate the upcoming new season:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean ~ Special Streaming Event! https://t.co/YRSe3bioiC It will be pre-recorded, free, and with subtitles!! “Featuring Ai Fairouz and many more guests.” Watch here on August 8th at 12:00 PM JST!!!!! https://t.co/1Hvc27re1f pic.twitter.com/Ssg9tvgtQL — STICKER (@StickerTricker) July 30, 2021

In the manga, Hirohiko Araki is looking to finish the story of JoJolion, an alternate reality tale that focuses on the sleepy town of Morioh and the amnesiac known as Josuke. While it will most likely be years before we see this story brought to the small screen, it is definitely a worthy addition to the strange anime franchise. While Araki hasn't revealed if he will be continuing to tell the story of the Joestars following the conclusion of Josuke's story, there are plenty of fans hoping that the series will continue for years to come.

What are you hoping to see at the upcoming Stone Ocean event? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.