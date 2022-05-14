JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Reveals Release Date For Next Chapter of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

✖

You'd be hard-pressed to argue that the biggest spin-off series of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure follows the mangaka that first hit the scene thanks to the fourth part of the franchise, Diamond Is Unbreakable, and it seems that the wild anime series has revealed when fans can expect the latest chapter of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan to arrive. With this upcoming installment set to be the second part of the latest story, "Drip Painting Style", it's clear that creator Hirohiko Araki has plenty of ideas for the Stand wielder of Heaven's Door.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is unique in that it did not just receive an anime adaptation, but a live-action television series to boot, with this side-story following the mangaka that originally clashed with Josuke Higashikata more often than not pitting Rohan against supernatural terrors rather than your typical Stand users. Before "Drip Painting Style" arrived, we were witness to a wild story wherein the wielder of Heaven's Door was inadvertently trapped in a time loop thanks to a cursed mirror below a supernatural tree. While new episodes of the spin-off anime have yet to be announced, the popularity of the franchise certainly lends credence to the idea of these tales eventually hitting the small screen.

The next chapter of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is set to arrive sooner than you might think, with it arriving in Ultra Jump on May 19th, giving us the second part of "Drip Painting Style" which saw Rohan breaking the fourth wall and chatting about discussions that he had on climate change and other topics.

As it stands, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is only one of the spin-off series that takes place within the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with Crazy Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak currently on its fifth chapter and focusing on the story of Josuke Higashikata making a comeback as he finds himself partnering with the villain, Hol Horse. With this year also seeing one-shot stories bringing back the likes of Iggy, Lisa Lisa, and Jolyne Cujoh, it's clear that there is quite a demand for more stories from the universe of the Joestars.

