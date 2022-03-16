JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Confirms Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan’s Next Release

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has explored plenty of wild territory outside of its main series, with spin-off stories taking the opportunity to often focus on characters that fall outside of the Joestar bloodline. With arguably the biggest being the spin-off series following Diamond Is Unbreakable‘s big mangaka, Kishibe Rohan, it seems that a new chapter in the life of the Stand user is set to arrive later this spring, as the creator of the franchise, Hirohiko Araki, is returning to tell a new story featuring Heaven’s Door.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan has easily been the biggest spin-off to the main story of the Joestars not just thanks to the anime adaptation that was released on Netflix, but also with the series receiving its own live-action adaptation that is continuing to release new episodes in Japan. While the anime has yet to reveal if new episodes will be created to further the adventures of the one time villain seeking inspiration for his manga, Hirohiko Araki, the creator of the Joestars, is set to return with a new chapter that will arrive later this spring to further document Rohan’s strange journey.

The eleventh chapter in this JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure spin-off is set to arrive on April 19th, hitting Ultra Jump magazine and set to be brought to life by Hirohiko Araki while also being touted as “Part 1”, meaning that we most likely haven’t seen the last of Kishibe Rohan in his titular spin-off series.

This month is set to see a new magazine publication focusing on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, that is fit to bursting with new spin-off stories of its own. With the magazine taking us to the past of the series in the original universe that started it all, two new short stories focusing on Battle Tendency’s Lisa Lisa and Stardust Crusaders’ Iggy are set to arrive.

Fans of the Joestars are currently waiting on word as to when Stone Ocean will make a comeback to Netflix, with the first twelve episodes landing late last year, though the anime franchise is set to have a panel at Anime Japan taking place later this month which might give us a better idea of the series’ future.

