JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: What You Need to Know About Golden Wind Requiem

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has created some of the most ingenious, and sometimes complicated, beings in all of anime. Stands aren’t just ethereal beings residing in specific characters in the series, they each harbor powers and abilities that can sometimes be so powerful, that you may need an explainer in order to understand the true breadth of what they can do. Giorno Giovanna’s Golden Wind Requiem is no exception! After stabbing himself with the “Requiem Arrow”, Giorno’s Stand evolved into its final form, that we’ll attempt to break down for you here!

So first and foremost, the new version of Giorno’s Golden Wind still retains its former abilities that it had in its first form, with its strength, speed, and life giving powers exploding many times over. However, the new “Requiem” version also comes jam packed with several abilities that ultimately make it the perfect opponent to defeat Diavolo’s King Crimson. First and foremost, Golden Wind has the ability to revert any action “back to zero”. What does this mean? Well it means that any action taken against Giorno, or any action in general, can be entirely reversed thanks to his new Stand’s ability. It would be as if the event never happened in a nutshell.

This comes particularly in handy when Diavolo is about to deliver the killing blow on Giorno once he has used his patented “time skipping” ability. Golden Wind is also able to think completely independently of Giorno as well, having a full blown conversation with the Passione mob boss to explain what exactly is happening to him and why his attack ultimately meant nothing.

Aside from this extremely useful skill, Golden Wind’s ultimate ability is as terrifying as it is powerful. Should Golden Wind deliver even the slightest of attacks against opponents that land, said opponent will be thrust into a never ending loop, creating a reality where death is not the end. Diavolo experiences this first hand as he continues to die over and over while still being alive, first killed thanks to a drug addict, then on an operating table, and finally being hit by a car. It’s an endless loop from which he’ll never escape, making Golden Wind Requiem perhaps the strongest Stand we’ve encountered in the series thus far.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.