Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Star Rallys Fans Ahead of Its Global Release

One star from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie is hyping up its big release around the world! Following the massively successful debut of the anime adaptation for Gege Akutami’s original manga series, the franchise continued with a brand new feature film that brought Akutami’s official prequel version of the series to life. This introduced fans to a whole new side of the Jujutsu Sorcerer world that they had been exploring in that first season, and most importantly had introduced fans to a brand new main protagonist at the center of it all, Yuta Okkotsu, who was much different from Yuji Itadori.

Yuta had been hyped throughout the anime’s first season, but did not make his official debut in the anime until the release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. It was here that Megumi Ogata (Neon Genesis Evangelion’s Shinji Ikari, Yu Yu Hakusho’s Kurama, Yu-Gi-Oh’s Yugi Mutou and more) was confirmed as the voice bringing the character to life, and following a special event for the new movie celebrating its upcoming worldwide release (and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 announcement), Ogata took to Instagram to share her hype for the new movie with fans around the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I was really happy to be involved in this film. It’s a real shame that we can’t launch the film. I want to thank from the bottom of my heart all the creators, staff, and cast members who were involved,” Ogata began. “But in these days when I can’t, I keep telling myself that the fact that we were able to deliver this work is the ‘light figure’ that we were able to create… Thank you so much. And of course, my heartfelt love goes out to all the audience. Thank you very much! But there’s more to come. I hope many of you will see it. Thank you for your continued support.”

Ogata then directly addressed worldwide fans and asks that they view the original Japanese audio version of the movie at least once, “To everyone around the world. We are about to go public. Please look forward to it. If you have a chance, please watch this film at least once in the original Japanese version. It is filled with thoughts that only the voice actors who have communicated directly with the director and united their hearts can do. I hope you will enjoy it.”

Jujutsu Kaisen begins its international rollout with releases in theaters across the United States and Canada beginning on March 18th. What do you think? Are you excited to see Yuta Okkotsu in action finally? What are you hoping to hear from Ogata’s performance? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!