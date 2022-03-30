Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Cosplay Highlights Maki’s Movie Makeover

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is tapping into Maki Zenin’s original design for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel! Before Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen was picked up for a full serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the creator famously released a short four chapter pilot series, Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School. This series proved to be so popular that not only did it eventually lead to the Jujutsu Kaisen we know today, but the limited series was in turn made to be an official prequel, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. This was taken to the next level as the characters we met in that first series appeared in the main series, but were now older and more experienced.

While fans got to meet the Tokyo second years during the events of the main series, Maki, Toge, and Panda were actually first introduced to the franchise as Yuta Okkotsu’s first year classmates during the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Each of them is markedly different from the more seasoned version of each young sorcerer we meet after their first year, but they also came with a whole new design that was changed for their official series debut. The biggest changes were made to Maki’s look, and artist @taliverse has brought this original look to life with some awesome Jujutsu Kaisen 0 cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently making its way through theaters around the world, and it’s been breaking a lot of box office records along the way to becoming one of the most successful anime releases of all time. If you’re curious as to what to expect from the movie before checking it out for yourself, you can find ComicBook.com’s review of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 here. Here’s an excerpt to get you started:

“It’s an absolutely stunning work of animation that surpasses anything seen in the TV anime. It’s in everything from the lighting to the impressive fluidity in both the smallest character moments to the action sequences. Each of those sequences is different in its own way as well, and are a feast for the eyes and ears. Both the casts of the Japanese and English dubbed audio (both of which were viewed for the purposes of this review) knock it out of the park in this regard, with Megumi Ogata and Kayleigh McKee serving as major standouts of each cast respectively. It feels like an elevated experience, and that’s hard to do with a TV series that’s already highly praised for these aspects.”

What do you think? How did you like seeing the younger versions of these characters in Jujutsu Kaisen 0? How did you like Jujutsu Kaisen 0 overall?