Where Does Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Set in the Anime’s Timeline?

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is making big moves in theaters in North America, following its titanic run in Japanese theaters late last year, and with the story of Yuta Okkotsu setting the stage for MAPPA’s new film, there’s no better time than now to break down where the prequel takes place with regards to the first season of the anime. Taking a break from Yuji Itadori and his quest to ingest all the cursed fingers of the king of curses, Sukuna, the story of Yuta is a tragic one and makes this movie a must-see.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 takes place during a number of different time periods, specifically to follow the like of Yuta Okkotsu. The shy protagonist discovered his cursed abilities in the most tragic of ways, learning that the love of his life was bonded to him following her grisly death in a car accident. With Rika now following her love Yuta in a terrifying ghoulish state, we witness the events that take place during Okkotsu’s childhood and then follow him into joining the high school known as Jujutsu Tech. It is in his first year as a student where we witness the events of the prequel film take place.

In relation to the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 takes place one year before the events that saw Yuji Itadori chow down on a finger of the king of curses, Sukuna, and finding his teacher Gojo Satoru. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, the events of this prequel story are sure to play a major role in the second season of the popular Shonen series currently being told by Studio MAPPA. While the story of the prequel will reverberate through the next season, fans will have to wait until 2023 to see the return of Yuji and the current class of Jujutsu Tech.

Later this week, Jujutsu Kaisen will hold a special panel during the major event of Anime Japan, which has promised to bring together a number of major voice actors from the series while also revealing new details about the future of the franchise, including the release of a new mobile game.

Which Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist do you prefer between Yuji and Yuta?