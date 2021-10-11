Jujutsu Kaisen 0: How Geto’s New Design Changes From the Anime

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has revealed a much closer look at Suguru Geto’s design for the new movie, and it’s got a surprising difference from his look in the anime! The anime franchise is breaking out with its feature film debut following the successful debut season of the TV anime, but this movie will be taking a step backward. Rather than showing fans the next step of the story, this new movie will instead be going back and adapting Gege Akutami’s original pilot series created before Jujutsu Kaisen‘s final series was serialized and many of its ideas were then set in stone.

One of the more surprising elements of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s run early on was not only the return of some of the characters in the pilot series, but the confirmation that this limited four chapter series actually serves as a prequel to the events of the main series. This especially is important for the main villain, Suguru Geto, who sports a completely different design than seen in the anime. It’s not a huge change, but one that once you notice starts to spark all sorts of questions about what it could mean for the version of the villain we meet in the main series a year after the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Check out the close look at the design below and see if you spot it:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/animejujutsu/status/1447366935851638785?s=20

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 takes place a year before the events of the main series and introduces fans to Yuta Okkotsu, who will be the main character this time around rather than Yuji Itadori. Like Yuji, Yuta is forced to be enrolled in Jujutsu Tech because of his high cursed power (lest he be executed instead) and soon he finds himself involved in a major terrorist attack threatening the Jujutsu sorcerer world. The one behind this attack? Suguru Geto, who in the main series has some major ties with the higher grade Cursed Spirits.

The difference in this prequel series, however, is that Geto does not have the stitch marks on his forehead. These marks not only serve to eventually inform a major reveal coming during the Shibuya Incident arc (which would pop up during the second season, if we get one) but inform the connection between Geto and Gojo that gets explored not only in this film but what this film fleshes out. It’s a very important and distinct change, and one that you really wouldn’t pay much mind to at first. But that’s where the major, galaxy brain level swerve comes in. Cross your fingers that a Season 2 of the series eventually gets to reveal it.

What do you think? Excited to see this different, earlier version of Geto in the new Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!