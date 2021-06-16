Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Brings Geto's Most Disturbing Scene to Life

✖

One Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has perfectly capture Suguru Geto's most disturbing scene in the series yet! The first season of the anime adaptation for Gege Akutami's original manga series first made its debut last Fall, and it was here that fans were introduced to the unique line up of villains for the series. While he did not get into any of the action himself, the cursed user at the center of many of the villainous machinations is the mysterious Geto. There's still lots that fans of the anime don't know about this foe, but he's actually one of the most popular characters among manga fans.

Much of the popularity is due to his mysterious nature, but Geto also has one of the most disturbing moments in the entire series. It's a bit of a spoiler for fans who are not completely caught up with the manga, but it's also an image that's been brewing out there since Geto made his way to the anime. It's no mystery as to why as artist @zumiii_zhr on Instagram proves it's just as disturbing of a look in real life. You can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZUMI⚠ (@zumiii_zhr)

Without getting too much into the why to keep it spoiler light, during the events of the Shibuya Incident (which will likely arrive with a second season of the anime) Geto had revealed the stitches on his forehead were there to keep his brain in place. It's a pretty monumental moment for the villain, and answers some questions about how we had previously seen him in action. Fans will be getting another great look at Geto soon, however, with Jujutsu Kaisen's first movie coming later this year to Japan.

Debuting this December in Japan, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be a feature film adapting the events of the special prequel series following Yuta Okkotsu (who has been mentioned a few times in the anime without really being seen). This film actually features Geto as the main villain, and lays the groundwork for some of the things we see in the full series -- including the brain reveal that leads to this disturbing look for the villain.

What did you think of Geto's big reveal in Jujutsu Kaisen? Curious to see him in action more with the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie? Let us know all of your thoughts on everything Jujutsu Kaisen in the comments!