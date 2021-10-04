Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Unveils New Character Designs

Jujutsu Kaisen is one the hottest anime on the market these days, and it hopes to elevate its status quite a bit this winter. If you did not know, the anime’s first film will drop just before Christmas in Japan, and all eyes are on Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in the lead-up. As fans wait for a full-blown trailer, new teases are going live weekly, and the most recent preview comes courtesy of some character designs.

As you can see below, the team behind Jujutsu Kaisen 0 released new character visuals. The first shows off Yuta as the boy will stand in as the film’s lead. The boy is joined by a few other familiar faces, and these are ones fans should know well. After all, Maki had a sizable role in season one of Jujutsu Kaisen, and the same goes for Inumaki and Panda.

New looks at the character designs for Yuta, Maki, Inumaki and Panda from the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie pic.twitter.com/sBZpYCHEm0 — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JujutsuKaisen) October 4, 2021

Of course, this trio will have their own roles to play in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. In the anime’s first season, the students are working together as classmates, and Yuta did start out in their year. But as his work with sorcery grew, fans know something happened that split Yuta from his friends at school.

If you need to know what happened ASAP, well – you can read the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga to learn all about it. The prequel was started in 2017 and took a few months to finish. Last year, the manga’s volume was translated into English by Viz Media, and it has been a hit since.

The prequel itself is centered around Yuta as fans learn more about the soft-spoken boy. It turns out the man became subject to a curse when his beloved childhood friend is killed. Rika starts out gentle enough before she turns into a cursed spirit, and Yuta is taken in by Jujutsu Sorcerers. With help from Gojo, Yuta enters Jujutsu High to train his powers with Rika, but things go awry as they so often do. Yuta learns dark secrets behind his powers, and as it turns out, Jujutsu Sorcerers aren’t everything they are cracked up to be.

