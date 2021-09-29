Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Spotlights Inumaki’s New Movie Makeover

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has given the spotlight to Toge Inumaki’s makeover for the new Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie! Rather than continuing with a full second season of the anime as many fans had expected, Jujutsu Kaisen ended its debut anime season with the surprise announcement that it would be making its feature film debut next. This new movie will be moving the story forward by taking an important step back as Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will actually tell the story of Yuta Okkotsu’s first year enrolled in Jujutsu Tech alongside some of the second year favorites Yuji Itadori meets in the main series.

Released before Gege Akutami got a full serialization for Jujutsu Kaisen, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 features characters we meet later like Satoru Gojo, Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki and Panda with different looks than we see later. It’s Maki, Toge, and Panda’s first year in Jujutsu Tech too alongside Yuta, and not only does this prequel show a new side to these fan favorites in their rougher and less experienced days, it also gives them much different looks than anime fans have seen before. Artist @tkk220 has put the spotlight on Inumaki’s design change for the movie with a super cool cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

What’s funny about Toge’s new design in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in particular is that his is actually brand new. While Gojo and Maki’s design updates are based on their initial looks in the prequel series (as Akutami didn’t finalize each of their character designs until the main series was released long after the initial four chapter miniseries), Toge’s design has gotten a little bit of an upgrade. Akutami once hilariously noted himself that Toge’s initial design ended up looking too much like Yuji, and his new design for the movie was altered a bit (with Akutami’s supervision) to differentiate the two of them more.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is currently scheduled for a release in theaters in Japan on December 24th, but has unfortunately yet to confirm any plans for a potential international release as of this writing. It’s highly likely given the massive success of the anime (that has been reflected in the rise in sales for its original manga as well), so cross your fingers that the new movie goes worldwide too! But what do you think? Are you excited to see these new looks in action with the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!