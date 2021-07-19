Jujutsu Kaisen Movie Shares New Character Designs
Jujutsu Kaisen has shared new character designs for its upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie! It was surprisingly revealed following the end of the debut season for the adaptation of Gege Akutami's original manga series that the anime would not be continuing with a second season as many fans had suspected, but instead would be releasing a new feature film. Making matters even more interesting for this upcoming film was that it was confirmed to be taking on the official prequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (originally known as Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School), instead.
This means the first movie for the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise will be going back in time to explore Yuta Okkotsu (who's been named in the first season on a few occasions but has yet to be explored in full) as he joins Jujutsu Tech a year before Yuji Itadori does in the main series. This will also give us the first year takes on the second year characters we meet in the main series, Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki, and Panda. And now we have gotten their official first year character designs for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. Check them out below from the series' official Twitter account:
12月24日(金)公開！
『劇場版 #呪術廻戦 0』
／
禪院真希・狗巻 棘・パンダの
設定画が解禁！
＼
TVアニメシリーズで東京都立呪術高等専門学校の頼れる2年生として登場する3人の1年生時のビジュアルが解禁！
▼劇場版公式HPhttps://t.co/apl9nOijjh#禪院真希 #狗巻棘 #パンダ#劇場版呪術廻戦0 pic.twitter.com/NW6NnI1bkT— 『呪術廻戦』アニメ公式 (@animejujutsu) July 19, 2021
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is currently slated to debut on December 24th in Japan, but unfortunately there has yet to be any information about a potential international release as of this writing. This new movie will serve as an important piece of the anime because while it explores some elements of the past, there are events that take place that become very important for the future of the series that we could see play out in a second season of the anime.
Not only that, but this is our full introduction to the incredibly important Yuta Okkotsu, and it reveals his connection to Gojo and the second years we meet in the main series. It's here we find out why he's so special. But what do you think of these newest designs for Jujutsu Kaisen's new movie? What are you hoping to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!