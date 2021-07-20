Jujutsu Kaisen Explains One of its Movie's Big Character Changes

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has explained one of the big changes to Toge Inumaki's character design for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie! Rather than continue further with a second season as many fans had been expecting, Jujutsu Kaisen's anime franchise ended its first season with the announcement that a new movie was in production instead. This new movie will be taking a brief detour from the main story, and will be exploring an important new part of the series' past as it not only will fully introduce Yuta Okkotsu, but will show new sides of characters we've come to know and love.

Because this new movie is tackling the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel series, this will feature makeovers for the second year characters in Tokyo's Jujutsu Tech school like Toge Inumaki. This prequel will show off their first year enrolled in the school as they come to know Yuta, and their designs are based on the rougher character designs original series creator Gege Akutami had for them before the release of the main series. There's actually a fun bit of info for Toge's makeover for the movie as well.

Inumaki Toge: His character was redesigned under the supervision of Akutami Gege-sensei!! Based on sensei’s rough design, the hairstyle has been changed from the original Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 0. pic.twitter.com/R0OeBl9XtK — shiro@五条推し (@kaikaikitan) July 18, 2021

In the original Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel manga released a few years before Jujutsu Kaisen began its official serialization (and back when it was known as Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School), and features a Toge Inumaki design that's very close to Yuji Itadori's design. In order to shift away from his first Yuji-like look ahead of the movie debut, Akutami actually provided supervision for the character's hairstyle makeover (as noted by @kakaikitan on Twitter). But it's only one of the small changes we'll see.

The special short series ended up serving as a prequel to the main Jujutsu Kaisen manga, and now that it's being adapted into an anime we'll likely see a few more adjustments as it makes a better fit into the main continuity. This will likely mean some adjustments to Yuta's story as well, but we'll see soon for ourselves as Jujutsu Kaisen 0 releases in theaters in Japan this December. But what do you think of these changes to Toge Inumaki? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!