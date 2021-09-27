Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Debuts Official Art of Young Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen is keeping fans entertained these days with its manga, but the anime cannot be left out of the count. Work is ongoing on season two with the crew, and as we all know, the first Jujutsu Kaisen movie is in the works. Now, fans can check out a new look at the feature, and this sneak-peek is all about Gojo Satoru.

As you can see below, the still was released on the official Jujutsu Kaisen 0 website. The image gives fans a closer look at Gojo, and for the most part, the sorcerer looks the same as always. The man is wearing his usual black outfit, and his white hair is combed back and up. But if you look closely, some things are different.

【Character Design】

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 Movie

Scheduled for December 24 in Japan



Character: Gojo Satoru



For one, Gojo does look younger here, so fans can expect to see this new side of the sorcerer. The other difference is found in Gojo’s headgear. As always, the hero is seen covering his eyes, but only one is bandaged in this shot. Jujutsu Kaisen fans are curious if Gojo has only just started covering his eyes in this design or whether an injury has forced the mismatched look.

Clearly, Gojo is going to have some fun in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and he will not be alone. After all, the movie is focused on the character Yuta, and manga fans will be very familiar with this man. Not only does the Jujutsu Kaisen prequel lead with Yuta, but the character has developed a complex relationship with Yuji in the main series. This movie plans on fleshing out Yuta’s story for anime audiences, and this new design proves Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is on track to impress.

