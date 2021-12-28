Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Honors its Release Overseas With Special Art

Jujutsu Kaisen is honoring the overseas release of the new Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie with cool new art of Yuta Okkotsu! Following the success of the first season of the anime, it was announced that the franchise would be continuing with a new feature film that takes on the official prequel series. This meant that the anime would be finally fully introducing the mysterious Yuta Okkotsu after he had been briefly mentioned in passing during the first season. Now that the film has officially dropped in Japan, even more fans have been introduced to Yuta than before with his big debut.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 officially released in theaters in Japan on December 24th, and has been doing remarkably well according to the first few box office reports that have come out about its debut. With the new movie doing so well in Japan, there is a lot to celebrate for those who helped to make the movie too. This includes new art of Yuta Okkotsu from key animators Nishii Terumi and Igawa Reina to help honor the release of the new movie. You can check out this new art as shared by Studio MAPPA’s official Twitter account below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 released in theaters in Japan, but unfortunately there has yet to be any word on its potential international release plans as of this writing. While the film takes on the official prequel story that is set before the events of the main series, it’s also very crucial in setting the stage for some of the big reveals that could be coming our way in a potential second season of the anime. One has yet to be announced, however, but some of the new inclusions to the movie are a good sign that a new season will happen someday.

The new film features some moments that were not seen in the original manga version of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and that makes the new movie all the more intriguing. Unfortunately, it looks like it’s going to be a while before this one makes it out of Japan. But what do you think? How are you liking these new looks at Jujutsu Kaisen 0 so far? What are you hoping to see from Yuta Okkotsu in the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!