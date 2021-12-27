Jujutsu Kaisen Teases Season 2 With New Cast Addition Update

Jujutsu Kaisen has planted the seeds for its future anime adventures in a possible Season 2 with a new addition made to the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie! With the anime’s massively successful debut season, it was surprisingly announced that the franchise would be launching its own feature film in Japan before years’ end. With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 hitting theaters in Japan over the holiday season (and doing very well by the looks of the first box office numbers to come out since that debut), it seems some new additions to the movie’s story are setting the stage for a potential Season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a major story that takes place before the events of the main series, but it also sets up future appearances from characters who will be making their debut in a second season. One has yet to be officially announced, but Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has set up what could be coming in Season 2 with the addition of Shinichiro Miki (Kisuke Urahara in Bleach, Roy Mustang in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) as the Grade 1 sorcerer, Atsuya Kusakabe, who makes his debut here in the new movie.

As the official Twitter account for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 revealed, there are many more characters involved in the movie that weren’t in the original version of the story. This includes the new addition of Kusakabe (who makes his official debut later in the manga) along with fan favorites such as Kento Nanami, Mei Mei, and the students from the Kyoto Jujutsu Tech school. It’s yet to be revealed what these new additions mean to the story, but Kusakabe’s inclusion is certainly a good sign that a second season is on the way.

The anime has done so well that a second season seems like a no-brainer, but as anime fans know too well, a second season for an anime isn’t a given and until it’s actually announced. All fans can do is wait to see what could be coming next. The movie sets up some pretty big reveals for the anime’s second season, but unfortunately Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has yet to see an official release date outside of Japan as of this writing.

