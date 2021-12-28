Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Takes Box Office’s Top Spot Overseas Amid Opening Weekend

The holiday weekend has passed, and while many spent time with loved ones during Christmas, others spent their time at theaters seeing the latest movies. Over in Japan, this was even more true than usual thanks to the debut of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, one of the biggest movies to drop in 2021. Now, the numbers are in for the box office, and it turns out Yuta managed to cast a spell on audiences that brought his movie to first place overseas.

According to a new report from Anime News Network, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has earned about $23.5 million USD in its first three days. This means Yuta and his classmates were able to woo lots of audiences to theaters on the holiday weekend, so Jujutsu Kaisen 0 came in first at the Japanese box office.

Of course, it is easy to see why fans were so quick to rush theaters for Jujutsu Kaisen 0. It may not have debuted with numbers like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train, but the feature roped in plenty. After all, the anime has been quiet since season one wrapped. It didn’t take long before Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was announced to the public, and the movie’s approval has kept fans on edge. And for millions of them, they still cannot see the film.

At this time, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is only available in Japan, and there is little word on when the movie will head to other major markets. North America has no firm schedule in mind nor does the United Kingdom. Obviously, things like the pandemic can impact the movie’s ability to open in new regions, and that does not even account for local dubbing schedules. So if fans are lucky, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will bring this movie to fans stateside before next summer.

What do you think of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s big box office breakthrough? Will you be watching this movie when it debuts in a theater near you? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.