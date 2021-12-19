Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Releases Its Final Trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen has dropped the final trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 before the movie hits theaters in Japan! After the first season of the anime came to an end, fans were wondering what could be in the cards next for the franchise. The answer was soon revealed to be a new feature film that adapts the official prequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which takes place a year before the events of the main series. As the film gets closer to its release in Japan we have gotten better and better looks, but now we’ve been given the best look at the new movie yet.

With Jujutsu Kaisen 0 releasing in theaters in Japan on December 24th (which is actually also a very important day to the events of the movie as well), Toho Animation has released a brand new trailer during Jump Festa 2022 that will serve as the final official trailer ahead of the film’s release. It gives us our best look at the fights coming in the prequel movie as well as some of the bigger moments for Yuta and the other Jujutsu Tech first years that we meet much later in the anime series. You can check out the new trailer below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 might be releasing in theaters in Japan on December 24th, but there has unfortunately yet to be any international release plans made known as of this writing. Directed by returning director Sunghoo Park for Studio MAPPA, the film stars the likes of Yuichi Nakamura as Satoru Gojo, Takahiro Sakurai as Suguru Geto, Mikako Komatsu as Maki Zenin, Koki Uchiyama as Toge Inumaki, and Tomokazu Seki as Panda, Megumi Ogata as Yuta Okkotsu, Kana Hanazawa as Rika Orimoto, Koichi Yamadera as Miguel, Sho Hayami as Larue, Shizuka Itoe as Manami Suda, and real life twin sisters Risae and Satsumi Matsuda as the twin sisters Mimiko and Nanako Hasaba.

The original prequel manga is now available to read through Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library, and fans can also check out the special tie-in chapter released with the new movie completely for free as well. But what do you think? How do you feel about the final trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0? Will you check it out when there’s a chance to do so? What are you hoping to see in the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!